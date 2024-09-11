Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLUT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.71.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

