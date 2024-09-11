Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 463 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.