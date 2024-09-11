Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 411 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.