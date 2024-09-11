Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

