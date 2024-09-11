Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

ETN stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

