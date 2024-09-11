Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

