Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

