Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 83124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

