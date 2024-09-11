Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 11.1%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 74,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 96,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.
Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wealth Minerals
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
