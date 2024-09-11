Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.44. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 136,574 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $743.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.