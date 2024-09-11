Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.77.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.