Warren B. Kanders Purchases 200,000 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,758.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clarus Trading Up 1.0 %

CLAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 773,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Clarus by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

