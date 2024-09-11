Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 10.8%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.58). 541,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 255,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.38).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W7L. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of £388.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,777.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 588.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.96.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($92,980.91). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

