Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 10.8%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.58). 541,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 255,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.38).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on W7L. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($92,980.91). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
