Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.06 million and $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,235,240 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.