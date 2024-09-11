Wanchain Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,234,867 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

