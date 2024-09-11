Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder S Robson Walton Sells 4,057,369 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.