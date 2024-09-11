Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder S Robson Walton Sells 4,057,369 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $78.90.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
