Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Walken has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,828,810 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

