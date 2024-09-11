Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 687,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

