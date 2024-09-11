VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 8,234 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

