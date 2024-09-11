VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 6,528 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 763,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

