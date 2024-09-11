VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 269,292 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

