VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Marathon Digital accounts for approximately 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

