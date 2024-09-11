VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 359 Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 245.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.93. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $125.85 and a 12 month high of $563.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.