Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

