Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.