Virco Mfg. Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
