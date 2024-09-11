Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $111.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.78.
VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.