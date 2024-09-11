Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $111.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.78.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $164,609,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

