VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.2 %
CSA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
