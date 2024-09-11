VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2651 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. 20,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,865. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
