VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDCP)

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Price Performance
MDCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.