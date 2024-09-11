VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of USTB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 195,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,904. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
