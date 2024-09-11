VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 261,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,169. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $567.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.