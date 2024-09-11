VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VFLO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,169. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $567.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
