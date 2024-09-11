VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VFLO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,169. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $567.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

