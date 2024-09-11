VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 557,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

