Versant Venture Management LLC Purchases Shares of 918,163 Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 918,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. Contineum Therapeutics accounts for 20.9% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Contineum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.