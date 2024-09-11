Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.47

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 92291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 228,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.