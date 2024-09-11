Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

