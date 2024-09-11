Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,030,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,923,000 after purchasing an additional 299,540 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 10,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 78,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 923,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

