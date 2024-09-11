Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $60.72 million and $1.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,401.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00588345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00302033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00085652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

