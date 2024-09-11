Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $28.99

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $29.99. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 109,817 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after purchasing an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,687 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 119.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 793,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

