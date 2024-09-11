Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 11251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of £6.33 million, a P/E ratio of 446.67 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

