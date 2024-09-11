Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

