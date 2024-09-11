Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

