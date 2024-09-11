Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

