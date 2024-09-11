Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $35.90 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $35,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.