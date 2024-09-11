Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.