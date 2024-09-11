Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.