Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 7,891 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

