Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

