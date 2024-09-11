Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.70. The company has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

